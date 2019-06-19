Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike
WIRE Buzz: Rosamund Pike to spin The Wheel of Time, Bill & Ted 3 finds villain, more
Josh Weiss
Jun 19, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: watership down
Tag: BBC One
Watership Down: Talking rabbits battle tyranny in first trailer for BBC One remake
Josh Weiss
Dec 4, 2018
Watership Down remake
Tag: TV
Tag: watership down
Tag: BBC One
Tag: Movies
Tag: Rosamund Pike
Tag: James Bond
Rosamund Pike talks about the request she refused to comply with for her Bond girl audition
Alexis Sottile
Aug 18, 2018
RosamundPike2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Rosamund Pike
Tag: James Bond
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Rosamund Pike
Tag: James Bond
Rosamund Pike advocates for new 'kick-ass female agent' instead of James Bond name-check
Jacob Oller
Apr 11, 2018
Rosamund Pike
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Rosamund Pike
Tag: James Bond