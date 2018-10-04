rowdy roddy piper

These They Live-inspired glasses are here to chew bubble gum and kick ads — and they’re all out of bubble gum
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 4, 2018
They Live Piper Sunglasses
WATCH: Keith David discusses world's longest fight scene in John Carpenter's They Live
Tara Bennett
Nov 5, 2017
they-live.jpg
Stuff We Love: Rowdy Roddy Piper’s alien-scope sunglasses in They Live
Adam Pockross
Oct 12, 2017
RoddyPiper.jpg
They Live star and wrestling legend 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper dead at 61
Don Kaye
Jul 31, 2015
RoddyPiper.jpg
