Roy Harper

Colton Haynes Roy Harper Speedy Arrow 615 pic 3
Roy Harper and Speedy are back in new Arrow pics from Colton Haynes' return
Nathalie Caron
Feb 23, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Roy Harper
Tag: The CW
Tag: DC
Tag: Colton Haynes
Tag: Arsenal
Tag: Arrow

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Colton Haynes
First look at Colton Haynes' Roy Harper back on the set of Arrow
Nathalie Caron
Jan 15, 2018
roy_harper.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Colton Haynes
Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes' Roy Harper returning to Arrow for midseason arc
Nathalie Caron
Dec 13, 2017
colton-haynes-roy-harper.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Colton Haynes
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Roy Harper
Roy plays hero and almost kills a guy in intense new Arrow S2 clip
Trent Moore
Jan 22, 2014
24211.jpg
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Roy Harper