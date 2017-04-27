Rupture

Rupture - Noomi Rapace
Exclusive: Director Steven Shainberg on torturing Noomi Rapace in his new horror film, Rupture
Kathie Huddleston
Apr 27, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Rupture
Tag: Noomi Rapace
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Rupture
Tag: Noomi Rapace
Noomi Rapace is abducted in first clip for sci-fi thriller Rupture
Nathalie Caron
Nov 17, 2016
RUPTURE-Day_20-2020.jpg
Tag: Rupture
Tag: Noomi Rapace
Tag: Rupture
Tag: Noomi Rapace
Don't let your fear of spiders keep you from the first trailer for Rupture
Nathalie Caron
Sep 30, 2016
Noomi-Rapace-Rupture_0.jpg
Tag: Rupture
Tag: Noomi Rapace