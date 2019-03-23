Ryan Hurst

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: PaleyFest
The Walking Dead cast talks Red Wedding/The Fair comparison at PaleyFest
Adam Pockross
Mar 23, 2019
lauren ridloff eleanor matsuura the walking dead
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: PaleyFest
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead Season 9
Tag: The Walking Dead
The Whisperers: Walking Dead showrunner promises deep dive into the psyche of Samantha Morton's Alpha
Josh Weiss
Jan 9, 2019
Samantha Morton Alpha the Whisperers The Walking Dead
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead Season 9
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead Season 9
Tag: The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead: Samantha Morton's Alpha makes her fleshy debut in horrifying Season 9 teaser clip
Josh Weiss
Dec 20, 2018
Samantha Morton Alpha the Whisperers The Walking Dead
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead Season 9
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Movies
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Jennifer Esposito
Casting: The Walking Dead finds its Beta, Supergirl adds a new DEO agent
Rich Sands
Aug 27, 2018
GettyImages-658165340
Tag: Movies
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Jennifer Esposito