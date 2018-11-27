Ryan Sook

Action Comics #1005 Cover Unlettered
Exclusive Preview: Superman's first encounter with the Red Cloud and Bendis hints at future project with Ryan Sook
Ernie Estrella
Nov 27, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Superman
Tag: lois lane
Bendis on Lois Lane's future in Action Comics #1004, what's to come for the Super-couple
Ernie Estrella
Oct 23, 2018
Action Comics 1004 Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Superman
Tag: lois lane
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Steve Orlando
Dream Casting: The Unexpected
Elle Collins
Jul 20, 2018
Unexpected Header
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Steve Orlando