Ryuhei Kitamura

Nightmare Cinema
Nightmare Cinema finally digs up a trailer full of of disturbing dreams
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 26, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Ryuhei Kitamura
Tag: Joe Dante
Tag: Mick Garris
Tag: Mickey Rourke
Tag: Nightmare Cinema
Tag: Horror

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Nightmare Cinema
Tag: Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke to headline horror anthology film Nightmare Cinema
Carol Pinchefsky
Sep 15, 2017
NightmareCinemaDirectors.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Nightmare Cinema
Tag: Mickey Rourke
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ryuhei Kitamura
Tag: Trailers
A flat tire turns to terror in first trailer for indie horror flick Downrange
Nathalie Caron
Aug 3, 2017
Downrange-trailer-screengrab-SYFY.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ryuhei Kitamura
Tag: Trailers
Tag: adaptation
Tag: comic books
Comic book heroine The Magdalena to become film
Adam-Troy Castro
Jun 26, 2015
magdalena_comic_book.jpg
Tag: adaptation
Tag: comic books