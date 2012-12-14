S. Darko

SDarko.jpg
The trailer for S. Darko won't answer if Donnie needed a sequel
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE in S. Darko
Tag: Donnie Darko
Tag: Daveigh Chase

Related tags

Tag: Donnie Darko
Tag: S. Darko
Review: Donnie Darko sequel S. Darko toys with time ... by wasting ours
Michael Marano
Dec 14, 2012
SDarkoReview1.jpg
Tag: Donnie Darko
Tag: S. Darko