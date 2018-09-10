Saïd Taghmaoui

Said Taghmaoui Wonder Woman Sameer
Wonder Woman's Said Taghmaoui says he was tapped for Bond 25 villain
Richard Newby
Sep 10, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Dove Cameron
Tag: Saïd Taghmaoui
Casting updates: Dove Cameron joins Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Saïd Taghmaoui exits Legion
Alyse Wax
Nov 28, 2017
dc-aos1.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Dove Cameron
Tag: Saïd Taghmaoui
Tag: TV
Tag: Legion
Tag: SDCC 2017
Wonder Woman star cast as the Shadow King on FX's Legion
Nathalie Caron
Jul 21, 2017
Wonder-Woman-Taghmaoui-Pine-Gadot.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Legion
Tag: SDCC 2017