Sabrina Spellman

CAS_101_Unit_00396R4
Harvey Kinkle, Peter Kavinsky and the low bar of Internet boyfriend fandom
Jessica Toomer
Nov 15, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sabrina Spellman
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Kiernan Shipka
Tag: The Vampire Diaries
Tag: The X-Files
Tag: lists

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: witchy wednesday
Tag: Sabrina Spellman
The 10 best teen witches on TV
Emma Fraser
Nov 7, 2018
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: witchy wednesday
Tag: Sabrina Spellman
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Sabrina Spellman
Sabrina Spellman's #MeToo moment
Jessica Toomer
Nov 5, 2018
CAS_103_Unit_00724R
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Sabrina Spellman
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Sabrina Spellman
Tag: Kiernan Shipka
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the feminist revenge fantasy we need right now
Jessica Toomer
Nov 2, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Sabrina Spellman
Tag: Kiernan Shipka