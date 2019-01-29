Sadie Stanley

Kim Possible
Kim Possible's iconic theme song gets live-action pop makeover in new Disney Channel music video
Josh Weiss
Jan 29, 2019
Yes, Rufus will be in the live-action Kim Possible movie and he'll be voiced by Bart Simpson
Josh Weiss
Jan 14, 2019
Rufus the naked mole rat Kim Possible
What's the sitch? The first trailer for the live-action Kim Possible movie has arrived
Josh Weiss
Dec 7, 2018
Kim Possible Sadie Stanley
