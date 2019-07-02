Sam Claflin

Sam Claflin
WIRE Buzz: Enola Holmes tracks down Sam Claflin; Doc Brown talks Back to the Future's future
Josh Weiss
Jul 2, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sam Claflin
Tag: Back to the Future
Tag: The Lion King
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Christopher Lloyd
Tag: Enola Holmes

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Charlie's Angels
Tag: Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart springs into action in first photos from Charlie's Angels set
Josh Weiss
Oct 15, 2018
GettyImages-887396086
Tag: Movies
Tag: Charlie's Angels
Tag: Kristen Stewart
Tag: TV
Tag: happy!
Tag: Syfy Originals
Casting: Ann-Margret gets Happy!, Daredevil taps Lesley Ann Warren, and more
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 1, 2018
Ann Margret Getty Hero
Tag: TV
Tag: happy!
Tag: Syfy Originals
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Gareth Edwards
Two more actors headed for Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Matthew Jackson
Apr 23, 2015
xwingroguesquadron.jpg
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Gareth Edwards