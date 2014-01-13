Sam Huntington

Being Human's Sam Huntington
4 reasons why Sam Huntington thinks you must watch tonight's sexy Being Human
Kathie Huddleston
Jan 13, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sam Huntington
Tag: Exclusive
Tag: Being Human

Related tags

Tag: Being Human
Tag: Sam Huntington
Being Human's Josh warns S3 is gonna be a 'mind-shyster'
Kathie Huddleston
Jan 22, 2013
m_BeingHuman-JoshRifle.jpg
Tag: Being Human
Tag: Sam Huntington
Tag: Being Human
Tag: Meaghan Rath
Before tonight's premiere, go behind the scenes of Being Human
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
BeingHuman-Syfy.jpg
Tag: Being Human
Tag: Meaghan Rath
Tag: Brandon Routh
Tag: Sam Huntington
Zombie life lessons from Dylan Dog's Sam Huntington (video)
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
blastr_dylan_dog_Sam_Huntington.jpg
Tag: Brandon Routh
Tag: Sam Huntington
Tag: Fanboys
Tag: Sam Huntington
We uncover whether the Fanboys really are, you know, fanboys
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
DanFoglerChrisMarquette.jpg
Tag: Fanboys
Tag: Sam Huntington