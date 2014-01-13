Skip to main content
Sam Huntington
4 reasons why Sam Huntington thinks you must watch tonight's sexy Being Human
Kathie Huddleston
Jan 13, 2014
Exclusive
Being Human
Being Human
Meaghan Rath
Vampire
werewolf
Ghost
Being Human
Sam Huntington
Being Human's Josh warns S3 is gonna be a 'mind-shyster'
Kathie Huddleston
Jan 22, 2013
Being Human
Sam Huntington
Being Human
Meaghan Rath
Before tonight's premiere, go behind the scenes of Being Human
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
Being Human
Meaghan Rath
Brandon Routh
Sam Huntington
Zombie life lessons from Dylan Dog's Sam Huntington (video)
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Brandon Routh
Sam Huntington
Fanboys
Sam Huntington
We uncover whether the Fanboys really are, you know, fanboys
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Fanboys
Sam Huntington
