Exclusive: Stan Lee on Flash Gordon's superhero status in 'Life After Flash' documentary
Christian Long
Feb 25, 2019
Fantastic Fest: Flash Gordon star Sam J. Jones gives an update on a possible sequel
Christian Long
Sep 27, 2018
Sam J. Jones reveals the new Flash Gordon movie is no longer a reboot, and that he may appear in it
Nathalie Caron
Mar 12, 2015
Campy '80s Flash Gordon actor now a bodyguard in Mexico? But why?
Nathalie Caron
Dec 17, 2012
