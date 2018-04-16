San Andreas

Rampage
All the times The Rock should have died on film, graded by a military survival expert
Daniel Dockery
Apr 16, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in San Andreas
Tag: g.i. joe: retaliation
Tag: lists
Tag: Skyscraper
Tag: Rampage
Tag: Dwayne Johnson

Related tags

Tag: Superman
Tag: San Andreas
Awesome fan-edit turns San Andreas into a Christopher Reeve Superman movie
Matthew Jackson
May 28, 2015
Superman78.jpg
Tag: Superman
Tag: San Andreas
Tag: San Andreas
Tag: Dwayne Johnson
California goes to pieces in final San Andreas trailer
Don Kaye
May 4, 2015
SanAndreas.jpg
Tag: San Andreas
Tag: Dwayne Johnson
Tag: San Andreas
Tag: the rock
Dwayne Johnson rides out a radical quake in thundering new San Andreas trailer
Jeff Spry
Mar 10, 2015
23EDA08300000578-2867930-image-a-49_1418182095418.jpg
Tag: San Andreas
Tag: the rock
Tag: San Andreas
Tag: the rock
Dwayne Johnson dodges a mega-quake in destructive new San Andreas trailer
Jeff Spry
Dec 9, 2014
NEb7ModVnlRDej_2_b.jpg
Tag: San Andreas
Tag: the rock