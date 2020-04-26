San Diego Comic-Con 2020

SDCC 2019 Friday Cosplay 65
San Diego Comic-Con 2020 officially called off due to coronavirus
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in San Diego Comic-Con 2020
Tag: coronavirus
Tag: SDCC 2020
Tag: CONS

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: CONS
Tag: coronavirus
San Diego Comic-Con organizers remain ‘hopeful’ that the con will go on
James Comtois
SDCC 2019 Thursday Cosplay 71
Tag: Movies
Tag: CONS
Tag: coronavirus