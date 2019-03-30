Sanrio

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Bandai
Tag: Sanrio
Epic crossover pits Mobile Suit Gundam against giant Hello Kitty in space
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 30, 2019
Hello Kitty vs. Mobile Suit Gundam
Tag: TV
Tag: Bandai
Tag: Sanrio
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: anime
Tag: Sanrio
Sanrio Boys isn't afraid to flip the script on traditionally masculine roles
Brittany Vincent
Mar 31, 2018
Sanrio Boys - My Melody Keychain
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: anime
Tag: Sanrio