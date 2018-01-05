Sanvers

sanders-wedding.jpg
In defense of the end of Sanvers on Supergirl
Riley Silverman
Jan 5, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sanvers
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: LGBTQ

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Supergirl
Chosen One of the Day: The empty grave in which Supergirl's Sanvers, our gays, are not buried
Riley Silverman
May 22, 2017
SanversLives.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: LGBT
Representation Matters: How 'Supergirl' and one comic shop employee helped save a girl's life
Tricia Ennis
Dec 5, 2016
sanvers.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: LGBT