Sarah Jeffery

Charmed_Sisterhood_Trailer
New Charmed trailer shows sisters coming to terms with their legacy
James Comtois
Sep 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: TCA 2018
Tag: Charmed
TCA: Charmed cast and producers talk backlash, updating series for a new generation
Tara Bennett Josh Weiss
Aug 6, 2018
Charmed Reboot
Tag: TV
Tag: TCA 2018
Tag: Charmed
Tag: TV
Tag: Charmed
Tag: Sarah Jeffery
New Charmed star says CW reboot will regard original series with 'great respect'
Josh Weiss
May 28, 2018
Charmed CW
Tag: TV
Tag: Charmed
Tag: Sarah Jeffery
Tag: TV
Tag: Charmed
Tag: Sarah Jeffery
Casting: Charmed conjures another lead; Titans boots up Robotman
Heather Mason
Feb 23, 2018
sarah jeffery charmed
Tag: TV
Tag: Charmed
Tag: Sarah Jeffery