Sarah Vowell

Incredibles-2-family
How Incredibles 2 stands out in the current landscape of superhero movies
Heather Mason
Jun 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Incredibles 2
Tag: Disney
Incredibles 2's Sarah Vowell on pushing people's buttons and the maturation of Violet
Heather Mason
Jun 14, 2018
Incredibles 2, family breakfast
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Incredibles 2
Tag: Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Incredibles 2 cast talks about the sequel and super powers at the world premiere
SYFY WIRE Staff Blair Marnell
Jun 7, 2018
Holly Hunter at the Incredibles 2 premiere
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews