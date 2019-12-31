Schoolhouse Rock

Schoolhouse Rock Just a Bill
‘I’m Just a Bill’ Schoolhouse Rock singer Jack Sheldon passes away
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: National Recording Registery
Tag: Schoolhouse Rock
Schoolhouse Rock! makes the grade, gets added to National Recording Registry
Josh Weiss
Mar 21, 2019
Schoolhouse Rock
Tag: Movies
Tag: National Recording Registery
Tag: Schoolhouse Rock