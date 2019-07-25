Scotland

Loch Ness Monster
Urban legend believers now going after Loch Ness Monster, and local authorities are worried
Josh Weiss
Jul 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Scotland
Tag: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Tag: Disney
Tag: Brave
Tag: History

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: History
Tag: Scotland
A brief history of Burke and Hare, Scotland's most infamous murdering grave robbers
Kayleigh Donaldson
Jan 18, 2019
Burke and Hare
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: History
Tag: Scotland
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Brave
Tag: Disney
Ralph Breaks the Internet and the problem with the jokes about Merida's accent
Kayleigh Donaldson
Sep 26, 2018
Merida Brave
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Brave
Tag: Disney