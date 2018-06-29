Scott Lang

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Scott Lang
Tag: avengers
Tag: janet van dyne
Tag: lists
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: The Wasp

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: 7 Essential
7 essential Ant-Man and the Wasp stories
Ernie Estrella
Jun 29, 2018
Ant Man and The Wasp Epic Collection Cover
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: 7 Essential
Tag: Movies
Tag: Debate Club
Tag: C-3PO
Debate Club: The top 5 lovable losers in genre
Tim Grierson Will Leitch
Feb 21, 2018
Lovable Losers, Debate Club
Tag: Movies
Tag: Debate Club
Tag: C-3PO
Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: The Wasp
Evangeline Lilly shares her new Wasp-ish look in brand-new Ant-Man BTS pics
Nathalie Caron
Aug 21, 2014
JanetVanDyne.jpg
Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: The Wasp