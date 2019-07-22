Scott Lobdell

A critter prepares to pounce in Critters Attack
Exclusive sneak peek: Critters Attack! brings the furballs back in a deep-woods horror stakeout
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 22, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Scott Lobdell
Tag: Horror
Scott Lobdell, Blake Northcott, and Roc Upchurch enter the swamps in horror graphic novel, Everglade Angels
Jeff Spry
Jul 13, 2019
Everglad Angels Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Scott Lobdell
Tag: Horror
Tag: Comics
Tag: Scott Lobdell
Tag: DC Comics
Exclusive preview: Scott Lobdell dishes on Bizarro in Red Hood and the Outlaws #14
Aaron Sagers
Sep 11, 2017
RedHoodAndOutlaws14
Tag: Comics
Tag: Scott Lobdell
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Scott Lobdell
Tag: Watchmen
Review: Former X-Men writer Scott Lobdell spoofs a classic graphic novel with Whatmen?!
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
WhatmenREVIEW.jpg
Tag: Scott Lobdell
Tag: Watchmen