Scott Peters

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Scott Peters
Tag: V
Big V shakeup: Former Chuck producer takes over
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
V_series_Scott_Peters.jpg
Tag: Scott Peters
Tag: V
Tag: Jeffrey Bell
Tag: Scott Peters
ABC announces V will debut in November
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
V_Series_Baccarin.jpg
Tag: Jeffrey Bell
Tag: Scott Peters
Tag: Scott Peters
Tag: V
Why the creators are still tweaking ABC's new V series
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
V_Series_Baccarin_0.jpg
Tag: Scott Peters
Tag: V
Tag: Scott Peters
Tag: V
V producer on who might return and other homages
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
V_series_Mitchell_Tyler.jpg
Tag: Scott Peters
Tag: V