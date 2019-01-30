Scott Tipton

Star Trek Q Conflict Hero
Exclusive: Starfleet's finest captains unite in IDW's new Star Trek: The Q Conflict
Jeff Spry
Jan 30, 2019
IDW celebrates 20th anniversary with pop culture favorites and epic Star Trek crossover
Rich Sands
Oct 6, 2018
IDW Publishing 20th Anniversary promotional art
Comics: Spider-Man gets even friendlier; Star Trek crossover to span generations
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 6, 2018
Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man cropped
Exclusive: Scott and David Tipton take Star Trek: The Next Generation Through the Mirror
Blair Marnell
May 7, 2018
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through the Mirror 2 Hero
