Sea Oak

Glenn Close's zombie show Sea Oak just flat-lined after Amazon passed on pilot
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 18, 2017
Evil Dead alum joins Amazon zombie pilot Sea Oak
Nathalie Caron
Jun 27, 2017
Glenn Close zombie comedy Sea Oak taps director and showrunner
Nathalie Caron
Jun 22, 2017
Glenn Close to star in Amazon’s zombie comedy pilot Sea Oak
Nathalie Caron
Jun 19, 2017
