Season 8

Arrow The CW
Arrow team reacts to news of series ending next season
Christian Long
Mar 6, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Voltron Legendary Defender
Tag: Season 8
Latest Voltron Legendary Defender Season 8 trailer blazes with high-octane action
Josh Grossberg
Dec 13, 2018
Voltron
Tag: TV
Tag: Voltron Legendary Defender
Tag: Season 8
Tag: TV
Tag: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Tag: Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau weighs in on Game of Thrones' final season, saying goodbye to Jaime Lannister
Josh Grossberg
Aug 30, 2018
JaimeLanniserNikolaj1.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Season 8
The midseason trailer for The Walking Dead declares that it's time to finish the fight
Brian Silliman
Feb 2, 2018
walking-dead-eugene-bullet.png
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Season 8
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: AMC
Walking Dead midseason finale will be extended episode running 88 minutes
Josh Weiss
Nov 9, 2017
636452963053979401-twd-802-gp-0517-0216-rt.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: AMC