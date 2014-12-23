Sebastian Roche

TVD-3x09-Homecoming-sebastian-roche-26843357-1280-720.jpg
Fan fave Fringe, Supernatural actor joins Once Upon A Time in a role fit for a king
Trent Moore
Dec 23, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sebastian Roche
Tag: The Originals
Tag: Fringe

Related tags

Tag: The Originals
Tag: Sebastian Roche
EXCLUSIVE: The Originals Sebastian Roché talks Mikael's future mayhem, Fringe & more
Kathie Huddleston
Nov 10, 2014
The Originals Sebastian Roché
Tag: The Originals
Tag: Sebastian Roche
Tag: Fringe
Tag: Sebastian Roche
Is this the face of Fringe's new supervillain?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Sebastian_roche.jpg
Tag: Fringe
Tag: Sebastian Roche