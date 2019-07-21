Second Coming

Listen SDCC 2019: Mark Russell on Second Coming
Mike Avila
Jul 21, 2019
Comics: DC debuts first Asian-American Green Lantern; Black Hammer meets Justice League; more
Josh Weiss
Mar 14, 2019
Exclusive: Mark Russell responds to DC's cancellation of his Jesus-themed comic: We wanted to be 'true to its vision'
Mike Avila
Feb 15, 2019
Comics: DC axes Jesus Christ comic book, Conan joins Marvel's Savage Avengers, more
Josh Weiss
Feb 14, 2019
