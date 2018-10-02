secret warriors

Marvel Rising Heart of Iron Ironheart design
Marvel Rising will continue with two new animated specials, including an Ironheart story
Matthew Jackson
Oct 2, 2018
Related tags

How Captain Marvel hints at the next generation of MCU heroes
Monique Jones
Apr 2, 2018
Watch: Matthew Rosenberg talks about writing the bonkers new Secret Warriors team
Dany Roth
May 5, 2017
Inhumans battle Hydra in first preview of Secret Warriors #1
Matthew Jackson
Apr 12, 2017
Marvel announces new slate of Inhumans comics: Royals, Black Bolt and Secret Warriors
Trent Moore
Nov 28, 2016
