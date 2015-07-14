Self/Less

EmeraldCity.jpg
Tarsem Singh to direct Emerald City, NBC's dark take on The Wizard of Oz
Don Kaye
Jul 14, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Self/Less
Tag: Science
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Ben Kingsley

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Self/Less
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
EXCLUSIVE: Scientist digs into the real science behind the sci-fi flick Self/Less
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 9, 2015
self-less_still_4.jpg
Tag: Science
Tag: Self/Less
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Tarsem Singh
Tag: Self/Less
Exclusive: Self/less director Tarsem Singh discusses technology, morality, and Ryan Reynolds' perfection
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 2, 2015
Selfless2.png
Tag: Tarsem Singh
Tag: Self/Less
Tag: Self/Less
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Ben Kingsley takes over Ryan Reynolds' body in trailer for sci-fi thriller Self/Less
Trent Moore
Mar 4, 2015
header-ryan-reynolds-and-tarsem-singh-to-develop-supernatural-thril.jpg
Tag: Self/Less
Tag: Ryan Reynolds