Sexual Misconduct

Neil deGrasse Tyson
Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to StarTalk and Cosmos after sexual misconduct investigation
Josh Weiss
Mar 15, 2019
Emma Thompson breaks silence on leaving John Lasseter animation project
Josh Weiss
Feb 26, 2019
Pixar founder John Lasseter joins Skydance Animation after leaving Disney due to sexual misconduct allegations
Josh Weiss
Jan 9, 2019
Nat Geo continues to put Neil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk on hold amid sexual misconduct allegations
Josh Weiss
Jan 3, 2019
