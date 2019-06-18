Shahadi Wright Joseph

Us Evan Alex
Jordan Peele addresses 'Us' theory about Adelaide's son that's been splitting fans
Josh Weiss
Jun 18, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: The Twilight Zone
Objects in Space 4/3/19: Between science and superstition
Carly Lane
Apr 3, 2019
Jordan Peele Twilight Zone
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: The Twilight Zone
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: US
The kids from Us were inspired by horror movies and... Optimus Prime
Eric Vespe
Mar 16, 2019
Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex Us
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: US