Brian Silliman
May 14, 2019
David Harbour gets deep comparing his Hellboy to Shakespeare: “It will be really rich”
stark.george
Oct 21, 2017
What if Terminator 2: Judgment Day had been written by Shakespeare?
Marc Bernardin
Jul 4, 2015
Shakespeare goes sci-fi in Michael Caine's post-apocalyptic Henry5
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
Review: Shakespeare meets anime in Romeo x Juliet
Mike Toole
Dec 14, 2012
