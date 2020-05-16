Shanghai Disneyland

A guest at Shanghai Disneyland's reopening
What it's like inside the newly reopened Shanghai Disneyland as Disney World preps for change
Carlye Wisel
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Shanghai Disneyland
Tag: theme parks
Tag: Theme Park News
Tag: Disneyland
Tag: Walt Disney World
Tag: disney parks

Related tags

Tag: News
Tag: Disney
Tag: Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with precautions - what's it mean for U.S. parks?
Matthew Jackson
Shanghai Disneyland Castle
Tag: News
Tag: Disney
Tag: Shanghai Disneyland