Shannara

First footage of MTV's ambitious, Tolkien-esque fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 11, 2015
The next Game of Thrones: 9 fantasy book series just waiting to be a huge TV hit
Matthew Jackson
Jul 18, 2014
Get ready for more epic fantasy on TV. MTV's Shannara just got a series order
Matthew Jackson
Jul 11, 2014
Thank you, Thrones! Terry Brooks'Â Shannara series heading to TV
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
