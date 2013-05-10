SHIELD

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: SHIELD
Tag: Marvel
1st official look at the agents of Whedon's new S.H.I.E.L.D. series
Trent Moore
May 10, 2013
1stSHIELDpicwhedon.jpg
Tag: SHIELD
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Sleepy Hollow
Tag: SHIELD
Everything we know about 11 new genre shows the networks just announced
Trent Moore
May 10, 2013
Sleepy-Hollow-FOX.jpg
Tag: Sleepy Hollow
Tag: SHIELD
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: SHIELD
So here's how Whedon will bring Coulson back to life for S.H.I.E.L.D.
Trent Moore
Apr 26, 2013
AvengersPhilCoulsonGregg.jpeg
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: SHIELD
Tag: SHIELD
Tag: Joss Whedon
Uh-oh! If Whedon's S.H.I.E.L.D. isn't picked up, Coulson may stay dead
Trent Moore
Apr 25, 2013
AvengersPhilCoulsonGregg.jpeg
Tag: SHIELD
Tag: Joss Whedon