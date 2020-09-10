Shivaani Ghai

Shivaani Ghai
WIRE Buzz: Batwoman Season 2 taps Shivaani Ghai; The Boys connects dots with 'Butcher' short; more
Josh Weiss
Sep 10, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Interviews
Tag: lists
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags