Short Treks

Young Michael Burnham
Star Trek returns to animation for a short that was almost in the Discovery finale
Ryan Britt
Dec 13, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Short Treks
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Star Trek: Picard
Tag: Michael Chabon
Tag: USS Enterprise

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Short Treks
Here's the exact USS Enterprise timeline for Short Treks: "Ephraim and Dot”
Ryan Britt
Dec 12, 2019
Enterprise animated short treks
Tag: TV
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Short Treks
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Star Trek
Michael Chabon explains his new Star Trek short's connections to The Next Generation and Picard
Ryan Britt
Oct 14, 2019
Spock and Number One QA short treks
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Star Trek