Rick and Morty anime short
Rick and Morty slices up portal-jumping ninjas in anime-inspired (and very bloody) short
Josh Weiss
Charlotte's Daydream
Phil Plait
Feb 21, 2020
The title frame of “Charlotte’s Daydream”, a lovely animation about an astronomer visiting a black hole. Credit: Marlies van der Wel
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 20, 2019
Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
The Joker and Trickster kidnap Mark Hamill in DC’s best animated short ever
Adam Pockross
Oct 27, 2017
Justice League Action
It’s BB-8 and Chewbacca vs. a Porg in three new Star Wars animated shorts
Trent Moore
Sep 5, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-09-05 at 9.55.33 AM.jpg
