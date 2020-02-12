Shrunk

Rick Moranis
Rick Moranis is coming out of retirement to reprise his Honey, I Shrunk The Kids role in Shrunk
Jacob Oller
Feb 12, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Shrunk
Tag: Josh Gad
Tag: Honey I Shrunk The Kids

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Honey I Shrunk The Kids
Tag: Shrunk
WIRE Buzz: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director returning for reboot; Fast & Furious: Spy Racers trailer; more
Jacob Oller
Dec 5, 2019
Fast and Furious Spy Racers
Tag: Movies
Tag: Honey I Shrunk The Kids
Tag: Shrunk
Tag: Movies
Tag: Honey I Shrunk The Kids
Tag: Josh Gad
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids to reboot as Shrunk with Josh Gad
Jacob Oller
May 13, 2019
Josh Gad Getty
Tag: Movies
Tag: Honey I Shrunk The Kids
Tag: Josh Gad