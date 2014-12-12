Shuttle

jsqxcgfvpk3cojfgkty1.jpg
Image of the day: 16 real-life U.S. space crafts laid out side-by-side to scale
Trent Moore
Dec 12, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: fandom
Tag: Star Trek: The Original Series
Marvel at the fully-restored, stunningly cool Star Trek: TOS shuttle
Trent Moore
Jun 25, 2013
Placeholder Hero
Tag: fandom
Tag: Star Trek: The Original Series
Tag: Prop
Tag: Shuttle
Would you have paid $70,150 for this massive Star Trek: TOS prop?
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
shuttle_html_m482a1da0.jpg
Tag: Prop
Tag: Shuttle
Tag: Shuttle
Tag: Star Trek
Star Trek fans overwhelm Star Wars fans in NASA shuttle vote
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
shuttlerock.jpg
Tag: Shuttle
Tag: Star Trek