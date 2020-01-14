The Silence of the Lambs

Jodie Foster The Silence of the Lambs
'Clarice' series will explore 7-year gap between Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal
Tara Bennett Josh Weiss
Jan 14, 2020
CBS to serve up Silence of the Lambs spinoff 'Clarice' with fava beans and a nice chianti
Josh Weiss
Jan 12, 2020
Objects in Space 2/19/18: So presidential
Carly Lane
Feb 19, 2018
Chosen One of the Day: Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs
Carly Lane
Oct 26, 2017
The Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme passes away at 73
Don Kaye
Apr 26, 2017
