Sin City 2

sin-city-mickey-rourke-marv.jpg
1st teaser poster finally lets us know who'll be directing Sin City 2
Marc Bernardin
Dec 17, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein eagerly awaits Frank Miller's Sin City 2 script
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
SinCity.jpg
Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: Harvey Weinstein
Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: Jaime King
Jaime King knows more about Sin City 2 than you do
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
SinCity_King.jpg
Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: Jaime King
Tag: Rosario Dawson
Tag: Sin City 2
Sin City 2's Gail gets a new accessory and a new story
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
sincity2_gail.jpg
Tag: Rosario Dawson
Tag: Sin City 2