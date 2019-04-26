Sinemia

Colin Farrell Greets Fans at Dumbo World Premiere
WIRE Buzz: Colin Farrell joins Voyagers; Audible sets Stan Lee audiobook series; Sinemia closes
Jacob Oller
Apr 26, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags