Sissy Spacek

CASR_103_SP-31RT_f
Sissy Spacek talks what brought her back to Stephen King for Castle Rock
Richard Newby
Aug 22, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sissy Spacek
Tag: Carrie
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Castle Rock
Tag: Brian De Palma
Tag: 31 days of halloween

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Carrie
Tag: Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek and Brian de Palma didn’t really agree on what Carrie is about
Carol Pinchefsky
Sep 21, 2017
carrie.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Carrie
Tag: Sissy Spacek
Tag: Castle Rock
Tag: Stephen King
Sissy Spacek and Jane Levy join Stephen King anthology series Castle Rock
Matthew Jackson
Jun 26, 2017
SissySpacek.jpg
Tag: Castle Rock
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: 31 days of halloween
Tag: Carrie
Dance of death: Carrie turns 40
Don Kaye
Oct 21, 2016
Carrie-1.jpg
Tag: 31 days of halloween
Tag: Carrie
Tag: Carrie
Tag: Sissy Spacek
So, what does the original Carrie think about the remake?
Krystal Clark
Dec 17, 2012
sissy_spacek_carrie.jpg
Tag: Carrie
Tag: Sissy Spacek