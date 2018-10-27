Sleepaway Camp

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: lesbian vampires
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
10 queer icons of horror
Rebecca Pahle
Oct 27, 2018
daughters of darkness
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: lesbian vampires
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
Tag: Movies
Tag: 31 days of halloween
Tag: Elvira
The 7 best horror hairdos of the 1980s
Dany Roth
Oct 30, 2017
elvira-mistress-of-the-dark-halloween-2015.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: 31 days of halloween
Tag: Elvira
Tag: Sleepaway Camp
Tag: Slasher
'80s slasher flick Sleepaway Camp slicing its way back as a reboot
Trent Moore
Nov 1, 2013
sleepaway-camp-8.jpg
Tag: Sleepaway Camp
Tag: Slasher