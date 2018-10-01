Sleeping Beauty

5 examples of modifying cosplay
A cosplay beginner's guide to essential (and money-saving) costume building
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 1, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sleeping Beauty
Tag: Disney
Tag: Thor
Tag: Aladdin
Tag: loki
Tag: The Princess and the Frog

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Disney Princesses
Tag: Disney
This fan art by Artemii Myasnikov turns Disney royalty into Disney action heroes
Josh Weiss
Sep 15, 2018
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Tag: Movies
Tag: Disney Princesses
Tag: Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Frak Marry Kill
Tag: Disney
Frak, Marry, Kill: Disney Prince edition
Courtney Enlow Cher Martinetti Rebecca Pahle
Sep 6, 2018
header-princes
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Frak Marry Kill
Tag: Disney
Tag: Alice in Wonderland
Tag: Sleeping Beauty
Tim Burton may give Beauty the Alice treatment
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
SleepingBeautyMaleficent.jpg
Tag: Alice in Wonderland
Tag: Sleeping Beauty