A Quiet Place, Hereditary, and more scare up Fangoria Chainsaw horror award nominations
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2019
Development: His Dark Materials doubles series order; the Russos option Benjamin Percy's Comet Cycle; Slice receives surprise VOD release
Richard Newby
Sep 11, 2018
Development: Lady and the Swamp Thing, plus rapping pizza horror
Brian Silliman
Sep 4, 2018
Slice: First trailer for A24's wild, 80s-style horror-comedy with Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz
Jacob Oller
Aug 21, 2018
